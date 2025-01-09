F1 team reveal BUSY car upgrade after controversial winter

A major Formula 1 team have opened up on their car design for the 2025 season.

The team, formerly the incredibly successful Renault team, have already started to set themselves up for the regulation changes in 2026.

Throughout 2024, Alpine endured a difficult season, struggling to see improvement from their driver duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

In a low moment for the team, the pair collided at the Monaco GP after Ocon lunged down the inside of his team-mate with nowhere to go, landing himself with a DNF and handing Gasly the tricky task of having to work his way up into the points.

During the final stages of the season, however, Oliver Oakes' team began to see more positive results, with the difficult duo of Gasly and Ocon landing a double podium at the Brazilian GP, the team's best result of the year.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly earned an impressive double podium in Sao Paulo

From 2026, Alpine will use a Mercedes engine

Alpine reveal 2026 preparations

Despite the team's success reportedly landing them with a $50 million windfall thanks to their P6 finish in the constructors' standings, Oakes and Alpine's F1 advisor Flavio Briatore opted to drop Ocon for 2025, even replacing him early at the final race weekend of the year.

Gasly took to the track in Abu Dhabi joined by his rookie team-mate Jack Doohan, although it is currently unknown who will partner Gasly for the new regulations in 2026.

Another change the team confirmed last season was that they would become a customer team, swapping their own engines for a Mercedes package having now shut down the F1 element of their factory in Viry-Chatillon.

Now, the team have revealed that work is swiftly underway on their 2026 machinery via social media platform 'X', where they teased a picture of their 2026 Alpine, which will feature a Mercedes engine.

The post read: "We’ve been busy in the wind tunnel alright 😎

"Last week, in accordance with FIA regulations, official Wind Tunnel testing of the 2026 BWT Alpine Formula One Team car (A526) began 💪"

While the team are already testing their new car, they are reportedly aiming towards switching to their own gearbox from 2027.

