Former F1 winner calls Hamilton biggest DISAPPOINTMENT of 2024

A 13-time Formula 1 race winner has branded Lewis Hamilton the most disappointing driver of the 2024 season.

The seven-time world champion's last season with Mercedes was marred by qualifying disasters and a lack of pace in many races, despite a few bright spots.

Hamilton achieved a stunning victory in front of his home crowd at Silverstone, for example, but at the Brazilian Grand Prix, after a poor race, admitted he was ready to call time on his season.

On top of that, Hamilton was outperformed by his team-mate George Russell in qualifying, dominated 19-5 in GP qualifying, and 5-1 when it came to qualifying for the Sprints.

Lewis Hamilton had a challenging final season at Mercedes

Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari driver

Brutal Lewis Hamilton 2024 verdict

Due to his struggles for performance, and specifically his poor qualifying record, a brutal verdict on Hamilton's season has been given by former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Speaking on Viaplay's F1 Talks 2024 Review, the Scottish driver initially mentioned axed Williams man Logan Sargeant, but soon turned his attention to his fellow Brit.

"Of the year, we saw Williams drop Logan Sargeant, which, with the greatest respect to Logan, has worked really well for them. And they brought Colapinto in, and he has done a good job," Coulthard told ViaPlay.

"If we put Logan to one side, I would have to say that Lewis has been the disappointment.

"And I know that's controversial in that he's a seven-time world champion, he's a winning machine, but I've never seen this Lewis in Formula 1."

Up against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season, things are likely to get no easier for Hamilton moving forward.

The Monegasque driver has been with the team since his junior days and will no doubt be keen to put down an early marker as to indicate that he is in fact the team's top man.

