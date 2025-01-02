Red Bull chief Horner CROPPED OUT of official announcement in awkward snub

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been dealt an embarrassing snub in a recent announcement by Honda, eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans have spotted.

Just before Christmas, news that Sergio Perez would be leaving the team for 2025 broke after a season of gross underperformance alongside Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson has been given the nod to replace the Mexican, with Isack Hadjar taking his place at Visa Cash App RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda will have to settle for his old seat at VCARB

Horner's Honda snub

F1 fans expressed much outrage at Red Bull's decision to promote Lawson instead of Tsunoda, while Horner admitted recently that Tsunoda may need to look elsewhere for an opportunity with a race-winning team.

Tsunoda had been a strong contender for the move up to Red Bull, mainly because of the team's partnership with Honda, although that partnership will come to an end ahead of the 2026 season.

Honda will instead be supplying Aston Martin with power units, which has led to rumors that Tsunoda could one day join the Silverstone-based outfit, who have also recently hired Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey.

Now, it appears as though Honda have snubbed Horner in a recent post on social media, cropping a picture to cut the team principal out.

While thanking Perez for his services, Honda Racing posted a picture of Perez, Max Verstappen and President Koji Watanabe embracing next to the RB20.

However, the same picture on Honda's website also shows Horner on the end of the picture, but the Brit was missing from the post on their Instagram page following the news of Perez's departure and Lawson's promotion.

"Thank you for your words towards @schecoperez, and for removing Horner from the photo 👏🫶🏻," one user said, while another referenced some impressive Photoshop skills: "Crop game on point 😂".

