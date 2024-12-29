Mercedes F1 star in UNUSUAL confession about disqualification

George Russell has made an unexpected admission about a surprise disqualification during the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The British driver had a reasonable strong season, out-driving seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton and claiming two race victories.

However, Russell should have secured three wins in 2024 after he crossed the line first at the Belgian Grand Prix, but was promptly disqualified with his Mercedes found to be underweight after the race.

As a result his team-mate Lewis Hamilton inherited the race victory, having previously finished the race in second.

George Russell secured two wins in 2024

George Russell was disqualified at Spa

Russell makes a surprise admission about Belgian GP

Despite losing the race victory, Russell has hailed the Belgian GP as his best drive of the season in a surprise admission.

The Mercedes star named his performance in Spa as a moment he will always be proud of, instead of his dominant victory in Las Vegas.

“Spa was definitely the best drive without doubt,” Russell said to Motorsport.com.

“Because Vegas – probably those first 12 laps were probably the best 12 laps I've ever done in an F1 race and from there on in, it was effectively just bring the car home and don't grain the tyres and we'll win this race.

“But Belgium was a proper fight. It was a roll of the dice [on strategy].

“I knew I couldn't make a single mistake, especially when it came to those last two and three laps.

George Russell has named the Belgian GP as his best performance

“Lewis was in DRS, I had to nail the first corner because the run was so long to Turn 5 and knowing you can't be too conservative because he's on fresh tyres and he will just breeze past, I can't lock up and make a mistake because he'll breeze past, and just knowing exactly how hard you can push.

“That was a drive I'll forever be proud of.”

