Verstappen darkly hints at 'background' conspiracy in title race

Max Verstappen has hinted at his Formula 1 rivals using nefarious techniques to close the gap to him during the 2024 season.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with two races to spare, but had to fight much harder than in 2023 as other teams - McLaren in particular - caught up to Red Bull's speed.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

After claiming the drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP, the fight still went down to the wire in the constructors' standings, with McLaren coming out on top for the first time since 1998.

Red Bull on the other hand could only manage third, their worst result in the team order since 2019, leaving them undoubtedly disappointed with the place having dominated both championships for the past two years prior to 2024.

McLaren, Red Bull and both of their star drivers had their fair share of disagreements both on and off track, with many battles between Norris and Verstappen ending in FIA penalties.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have both been handed multiple FIA penalties for racing infringements in 2024

McLaren faced accusations from Red Bull in 2024 over a prohibited tyre cooling trick

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Verstappen doubles down on Red Bull McLaren claim

Disagreements off-track consisted of complaints between the two teams over flexi front wings, front bib adjusters and an unfair advantage thanks to prohibited tyre cooling techniques.

Back in November during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull demanded and FIA investigation into McLaren, claiming the team were allegedly filling their tyres with water before races in order to help with overheating.

The sport's governing body found no evidence to support this claim.

Now however, Red Bull star Verstappen has reignited the issue when discussing the 2024 season.

"There were things that happened in the background, which meant that we had no chance at all in certain races. I know that for sure, but no one will ever admit that," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related