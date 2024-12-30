Verstappen admits thoughts of quitting Red Bull

Max Verstappen has admitted that he was seriously considering leaving Red Bull this season, despite the team delivering a car worthy of his fourth world title.

The Dutchman won his fourth straight championship with two races to spare, securing the title in Las Vegas and launching wild celebrations.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

As a four-time champ, Verstappen has now joined legends of the sport such as Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel, who also secured all four of his titles with Red Bull.

Verstappen is currently contracted with Christian Horner's outfit until 2028, meaning that should his domination of the sport continue, the 27-year-old still stands a chance of claiming the all-time record for most championship victories in F1 history.

There has been much debate however over whether the Red Bull star will remain in the sport for that long, with the man himself admitting it depends largely on Helmut Marko's future at the team and how they handle the 2026 regulation changes.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive world championship in 2024

Max Verstappen's future in F1 has been hotly debated

Verstappen reflects on turbulent season with Red Bull

The Dutchman's championship victory did not come without his fair share of barriers and controversy both on and off the track this year.

The 2024 season got off to a rocky start for Horner and his team, with the 51-year-old under investigation for inappropriate behaviour, which he has since been cleared of, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko under investigation in connection with information leaks.

At the time of these reports, Verstappen made it brutally clear; if Marko was out then so was he.

Now, reflecting on the tricky start to the season, Verstappen has discussed his comments regarding his future with Red Bull.

"I think I made it clear what I thought about it," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"I also think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it. It wasn't a bluff. And they know that within the team too.

"Did I have doubts about my future at Red Bull at that stage? Well, the feeling wasn't quite 100 percent. There was a lot going on. But on the other hand, I don't think that if something goes wrong, you can just say: I'm leaving. That's not how I am."

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Related