F1 star reveals plans for MID-SEASON signing after Red Bull snub

One of the drivers left out in the cold after the 2025 Formula 1 grid was set has admitted that he's looking to get a race seat before the end of the season.

Red Bull had a number of seats potentially open this winter, with Sergio Perez leaving their senior team and the second driver slot at VCARB nominally open.

Red Bull have amended their driver lineup for 2025, following the poor performances of Sergio Perez which led to third place finish in the constructors’ for the team.

Liam Lawson has since replaced the struggling star, following months of speculation about who would obtain the Red Bull seat.

Whilst the initial shortlist was narrowed down to Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, another name was initially tied to the drive.

Liam Lawson joins Red Bull in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda missed out on the Red Bull seat

Will Colapinto return to F1?

Following his impressive debut with Williams, Franco Colapinto was tipped to join Red Bull, but promptly disappeared from the conversation after a series of crashes at the end of the season.

As Colapinto makes way for Carlos Sainz at the team for next season, the Williams star has failed to earn a spot on the grid next year after Isack Hadjar was confirmed at VCARB.

The Argentine driver has since discussed his new F1 role following his rejection from Red Bull, and teased a return with Williams.

“I think I'm going to be a Williams reserve driver in 2025,” Colapinto said to La Nacion.

“With Red Bull Racing there were talks after my first races, but they have a very strong driver academy, they need to show that it works, that they have candidates to get into any of the four cars, and when you set a price for a driver, like Williams did with me, the negotiations start to go down a different road.”

However, Colapinto remained hopeful about a full-time F1 return, and looked towards a potential seat at Alpine.

Franco Colapinto discusses 2025 plans

“You have to wait and always be prepared, because I didn't have a seat for 2025 and I ended up racing in 2024 in F1.

“There are a lot of dynamics, there are situations that arise and make things happen, like my nine races this year.

“At Alpine they have the drivers under contract. That's why I say that my situation is that of a reserve driver at Williams... Maybe a place can open up in the middle of the season, like this year.”

