F1 boss warns Mercedes will 'tear their CLOTHES off' over rookie performance

Toto Wolff has spoken out in an oddly-worded admission about his expectations for Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli in 2025.

The teenage driver will be forced into the massive challenge of replacing one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, with Lewis Hamilton leaving the team this winter for a seat with Ferrari.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton secured six of his seven world titles with the Brackley-based outfit, where he also broke countless records and dominated the hybrid era from 2014-2021.

However, Mercedes’ inability to grasp the 2022 regulations led to the longest winless streak of the champions’ career, and was enough to convince him to sign for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Kimi Antonelli joins the F1 grid next season

Is Antonelli the best replacement for Hamilton?

As Antonelli arrives at Mercedes, George Russell will transition into the role of team leader following a successful 2024 season where he managed to get the better of Hamilton in qualifying.

Antonelli has already made his debut in a F1 car after he competed in FP1 at the Italian and Mexican Grands Prix, with the former session ending prematurely.

The 18-year-old displayed blistering pace at Monza, until he spun and crashed his Mercedes at Parabolica in an embarrassing mistake for the youngster.

Despite only having one Formula 2 season and two victories in the series to his name, Mercedes are clearly confident in the abilities of Antonelli after promoting him to the team at such a young age.

Speaking to ORF, Wolff revealed that their will be further mistakes for Antonelli in 2025, but stated that it would be a development year for the youngster as Mercedes looks towards the 2026 regulation changes.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Kimi Antonelli crashed on his F1 debut

“There will be moments where we tear our clothes off over mistakes, and then there will be moments of brilliance again, where you see this talent come through,” Wolff said.

“But the main thing next year is to develop. 2026 will be a very important year for us as an engine manufacturer. And we want him to be ready for that.”

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related