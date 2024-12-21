Hamilton BAN confirmed by Ferrari chief

A ban for Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 season has been revealed by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes for the Scuderia next season, after securing an incredible legacy at the Brackley outfit.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Hamilton's final three seasons with Mercedes, however, were pretty underwhelming, with the 39-year-old struggling to get the best out of underperforming Mercedes machinery.

Two victories in 2024 meant that Hamilton did attempt to leave on a high, but he could only finish seventh in the drivers' championship, and was outperformed by team-mate George Russell in both qualifying and races.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Maranello in 2025

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, and won six titles with the team

Ferrari's Mercedes consideration

Hamilton regularly adopted a rather negative attitude throughout the 2024 season, even suggesting at one stage that he may seek to end his Mercedes career a few races early.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had a brilliant season, returning to championship contention once more, and missed out on their first tile since 2008 by just 11 points.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz managed to claim five race victories between them, giving Hamilton hope that he may be given a car capable of challenging for his eighth championship title.

Now, Vasseur has revealed that Hamilton had no say over the design of Ferrari's 2025 car, suggesting he was banned from talking about technical matters with the team out of respect for Mercedes and his relationship with the Brackley outfit.

"We have been in constant contact since [2006]," Vasseur said via Auto Motor und Sport.

"However, in consideration of Mercedes, we had agreed for the past season that we would not discuss technical matters."

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return to F1

Related