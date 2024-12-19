close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has been called out for his comments regarding Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team.

Hamilton has raced his last for the team, and will be driving for Ferrari next season after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: FIA release names Red Bull Verstappen team-mate for 2025

His final race, a romp from 16th to fourth, was a fitting reminder of the 39-year-old's supreme talent as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes over a 12-year period, but had grown frustrated with their fall down the pecking order in recent seasons, prompting him to agree a shock move to the Maranello-based rivals.

Lewis Hamilton will line up for Ferrari from next season
Hamilton won six world titles under Toto Wolff's stewardship

Steiner slams Mercedes boss

He will link up with Charles Leclerc in 2025, eager to get himself back in contention to challenge for silverware and add to his championship collection.

There was an outpouring of emotion following Hamilton's appearance at Yas Marina, with a number of heartfelt tributes being paid by both the driver and his team.

Speaking post-race, Toto Wolff told Hamilton that if Mercedes aren't in the mix for a world championship in 2025, then he hopes the Brit will achieve it with Ferrari.

Guenther Steiner has hit out at Wolff regarding his recent comments

However former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has hit out at those comments in a recent appearance on the Red Flags Podcast, as he questioned the Austrian's sincerity.

"Oh he doesn't wish him that," he said. "This was bulls*** for the camera.

“There can be only one winner. I mean, why should he be happy, you know?

"If he [Wolff] doesn’t win it, he doesn’t really care who wins it, in my opinion.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return to F1

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Toto Wolff Yas Marina
Wolff reveals Hamilton talks over STUNNING early exit
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff reveals Hamilton talks over STUNNING early exit

  • December 17, 2024 20:00
Emotional Hamilton voice note REVEALED as Wolff bids farewell to F1 champion
Mercedes

Emotional Hamilton voice note REVEALED as Wolff bids farewell to F1 champion

  • December 12, 2024 04:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen in emotional tribute after Red Bull release

  • 25 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star talks up Ferrari move despite Hamilton switch

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo backed for F1 return despite RB axe

  • 3 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chief gives MAJOR update on Hamilton team debut

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

  • Yesterday 21:05
F1 Driver Transfers

Red Bull CONFIRM Verstappen team-mate after Perez dropped

  • Yesterday 16:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x