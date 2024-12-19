Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has been called out for his comments regarding Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team.

Hamilton has raced his last for the team, and will be driving for Ferrari next season after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows.

His final race, a romp from 16th to fourth, was a fitting reminder of the 39-year-old's supreme talent as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes over a 12-year period, but had grown frustrated with their fall down the pecking order in recent seasons, prompting him to agree a shock move to the Maranello-based rivals.

Lewis Hamilton will line up for Ferrari from next season

Hamilton won six world titles under Toto Wolff's stewardship

Steiner slams Mercedes boss

He will link up with Charles Leclerc in 2025, eager to get himself back in contention to challenge for silverware and add to his championship collection.

There was an outpouring of emotion following Hamilton's appearance at Yas Marina, with a number of heartfelt tributes being paid by both the driver and his team.

Speaking post-race, Toto Wolff told Hamilton that if Mercedes aren't in the mix for a world championship in 2025, then he hopes the Brit will achieve it with Ferrari.

Guenther Steiner has hit out at Wolff regarding his recent comments

However former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has hit out at those comments in a recent appearance on the Red Flags Podcast, as he questioned the Austrian's sincerity.

"Oh he doesn't wish him that," he said. "This was bulls*** for the camera.

“There can be only one winner. I mean, why should he be happy, you know?

"If he [Wolff] doesn’t win it, he doesn’t really care who wins it, in my opinion.”

