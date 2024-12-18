Mercedes announce RETURN of driver after title heartbreak

Mercedes have confirmed the return of an exciting driver for the 2025 season.

The Silver Arrows endured a tricky 2024 season in Formula 1, failing to meaningfully challenge for the constructors' title, but there were still some (fittingly) silver linings.

Mercedes won four grands prix, for example, whilst the emergence of young talent within the team was made clear with Kimi Antonelli's promotion to the F1 grid for 2025, and Doriane Pin's performances in the F1 Academy.

Now, news regarding Pin's next steps has been revealed.

F1 Academy is a female-only single-seater championship

Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin drove in F1 Academy in 2024

Mercedes announce driver return

After finishing second in the 2024 F1 Academy championship behind Brit Abbi Pulling, Mercedes have now announced that Pin will compete in the series once again in 2025.

Naturally, Pin will once again drive the Mercedes-AMG F1 Academy entry, which means a return to race for PREMA, who operate the team's car in the series.

The 20-year-old has got her eyes firmly set on the top spot next season, too, declaring: "I am excited to continue this journey together with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Iron Dames next year,”

“After becoming vice champion in F1 Academy in my maiden season, I am extremely motivated to go for the drivers’ title in 2025.

“I will be pushing myself hard to improve over the winter and hopefully can enjoy an even stronger season next year.”

Doriane Pin celebrating with Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Gwen Lagrue, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team driver development advisor said: “Doriane has enjoyed a very successful first season in single-seaters,”

“Making the switch from GT and endurance cars is never easy, as both the driving style and skill set required is different. She has handled that change well, achieving success in several championships and competing strongly in F1 Academy.

“She has scored some notable successes and finishing second overall in her first season in the category is a superb achievement.

“Considering the progress she has taken this year and the experience she now has, we are confident that Doriane can fight for the F1 Academy title in 2025. We, along with Iron Dames, are looking forward to supporting her as she does so and looking forward to a successful year ahead.”

The 2025 F1 Academy will serve as support to F1 at seven rounds next season.

The all-female series will race in China, Saudi Arabia, Miami, Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore and Las Vegas.

