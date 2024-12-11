Red Bull driver set for MAJOR promotion in 2025

Red Bull reserve driver and Formula 2 title challenger Isack Hadjar looks set for a major promotion next season.

Only one seat remains on the 2025 Formula 1 grid at present, and, according to reports in France, Hadjar is the man who will claim it.

The vacancy is at Visa Cash App RB, with the seat having been in the hands of Liam Lawson in the closing stages of 2024 after he snatched it away from Daniel Ricciardo late in the season.

Lawson, though, could be set for a promotion himself, with big pressure on Sergio Perez at Red Bull despite being contracted into next campaign.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko confirmed that a decision on Perez's future was set to be made on Monday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which could trigger a domino effect of internal Red Bull moves.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future is under scrutiny

A VCARB seat remains vacant for 2025

Who will race at VCARB in 2025?

Hadjar has had an excellent season in Formula 2, missing out on the title this past weekend in heartbreaking fashion in Abu Dhabi where he stalled on the grid. Although Hadjar eventually got going, title rival Gabriel Bortoleto was already way down the road, and thus he was the man to secure the championship.

“Yeah I stalled, I need an explanation, man,” Hadjar said at the start of the F2 race.

“I can’t believe all this hard work for that. The worst moment of my life right now.”

Hadjar's setback has played no influence on his next steps, however, according to Auto Hebdo, who report that the young Frenchman will indeed be on the F1 grid in 2025 despite failing to snap up the championship.

Hadjar is reportedly set to partner Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in the junior team.

Isack Hadjar challenged for the F2 title in 2024

This all comes after after comments from Hadjar suggested that his plans for next season were already in place, despite them not yet being official.

“I mean, there’s obviously confirmed and yet to be confirmed, right?," the Frenchman said at an F2 press conference recently when asked about his future.

“So, obviously, I literally can’t tell you what I’m doing next season, because it’s not been [made] official.”

Pressed on whether he knew what 2025 looked like yet, Hadjar replied: “If I say I know, then maybe you guys know what’s going on, so…”

GPFans has contacted VCARB for comment on the rumors.

