McLaren starlet achieves STUNNING race win

A young McLaren star has delivered a historic race win during a chaotic on-track event last weekend.

McLaren's Formula 1 team have stormed to victory multiple times throughout the 2024 season, with stunning drives from both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri securing the team's position at the top of the championship with just three races left.

McLaren’s pace advantage over F1 rivals Red Bull has allowed Norris to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title, however the Brazilian GP may have ended the Brit’s hopes of a first world championship.

Verstappen’s stunning victory and a P6 finish from Norris, means the two rivals are separated by 62 points in the standings, handing a mammoth job to Norris if he wishes to overtake Verstappen before the season is over.

Lando Norris has impressed at McLaren, the team now on their way to winning the constructors' championship

Ugo Ugochukwu secures historic GP victory

McLaren also has much to celebrate within their junior ranks after American star, Ugo Ugochukwu, achieved a glorious victory at the Macau Grand Prix.

The Macau GP hosted the inaugural Formula Regional World Cup, with Ugochukwu emerging victorious after a chaotic race which saw five safety cars and a red flag.

Following a stunning performance on Saturday to claim pole position, the McLaren star led every lap of the race despite the chaos ensuing behind him.

Ugochukwu is the first American to win the Macau GP in over 40 years, with Bob Earl the last winner in 1981.

An illustrious list of drivers make up the Macau GP win list, with F1 champion such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna both victorious around the track.

Ugochukwu will be hoping to emulate these two motorsport legends and progress to F1 himself, with the American taking the next step on the feeder series ladder by racing in Formula 3 in 2025.

Huge congratulations to @UgoUgochukwu2 on his lights to flag victory at the prestigious Macau GP after dominating all weekend. What a huge achievement! 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/TwKudg2qRY — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 17, 2024

