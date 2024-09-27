McLaren STEAL F1 talent from rivals Red Bull

McLaren's Formula 1 outfit have pulled off a big move this week, stealing one of their rivals' key talents and bringing him on board for 2025 and beyond.

Red Bull have suffered a number of high-profile exits this year, most notably the likes of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, and now another name is set to join the long list of those leaving.

It has been a tough year for the team, with their 2024 season beginning under somewhat of a cloud after team principal Christian Horner was subject to an internal investigation having been accused of inappropriate behavior by a female colleague.

The Brit was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but that saga was soon followed up by design guru Newey's shock decision to resign from the team.

Then shortly after, Red Bull's sporting director Wheatley agreed to take over as team principal at Audi, who will join the F1 grid in 2026.

Adrian Newey announced his decision to resign from Red Bull earlier this year

Jonathan Wheatley will also soon depart the reigning champions to join Audi

McLaren sign Red Bull talent

It's been far from plain sailing on the circuit too, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling for form in recent months.

Their run of poor results has allowed McLaren to move ahead in the constructors' championship, and with only six races remaining, are now firm favorites to take the title.

The British team have now delivered another dent to their rival's ambitions, after announcing the signing of their head of race strategy, Will Courtenay.

The move brings an end to what has been a highly successful 19-year era at Red Bull, with the Brit set to embark on a new challenge as McLaren's sporting director.

Andrea Stella believes McLaren's new signing will provide a huge boost

Team principal Andrea Stella said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren.

"His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

