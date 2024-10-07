McLaren star announces deal with PREMA for 2025

A McLaren junior star has signed a deal to race with PREMA in the 2025 season, it has been revealed.

McLaren's junior program has produced some fine talent over the years, including seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and current title challenger Lando Norris.

Norris remains 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ title after claiming three wins so far this season, but his talent and the caliber of driver that he is has been proven this campaign.

McLaren also have current F2 title challenger Gabriel Bortoleto on their junior books, too.

Can Lando Norris win the world drivers' title?

McLaren are currently in the lead of the constructors' championship

McLaren star receives 2025 promotion

McLaren's driver talent goes even deeper, though, with American karting sensation Ugo Ugochukwu also part of the team's development program.

After having a hugely successful career in go-karts, the 17-year-old followed up with an impressive 2023 with Prema, where he won the Euro 4 Championship and finished second in Italian F4.

Now, Ugochukwu has announced that he has signed a brand new deal for 2025 where he will step up into Formula 3 and continue his relationship with Prema.

“I’m really happy to announce that I will be racing with Prema in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Ugochukwu.

“Working with all the people here is special, the chemistry is excellent and it makes the work really enjoyable on and off the track. We have had two positive seasons together and I’m looking forward to building on that and I’m sure we will have a good year.”

McLaren team boss Zak Brown has been spotted supporting the youngster at various racing events, and claims the team had to work hard to beat their rivals to signing him.

“I think he’s got a great racing pedigree,” Brown said to RACER.

“So we did have to put some work into it because if he wasn’t going to sign with McLaren he was definitely going to have a Formula 1 relationship and he had a couple of different choices.”

