Hamilton car set for SEVEN FIGURE sale before Vegas GP

One of Lewis Hamilton's most iconic Formula 1 machines has been put up for sale, almost 20 years after he last sat in it.

Fellow McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya was in the cockpit of the car for the first three races of the 2006 season, after it was designed by legendary designer Adrian Newey.

The 39-year-old has just three races left with the Brackley-based outfit having agreed a sensational deal to join major rivals Ferrari from next season.

Chasing an eighth world championship, he hopes a change in scenery will result in a change in fortunes following a number of disappointing campaigns with his current employers.

Hamilton had hoped to go out on a high before moving on to pastures new, and following two surprise victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break, had been touted as an unlikely championship contender.

But a significant drop-off in form since returning from the mid-season interval, has seen the 105-time race winner cut a largely frustrated figure.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a frustrating final campaign at Mercedes
Hamilton is excited to embark on a new chapter with Ferrari next year

A piece of Hamilton history

But while Hamilton is now firmly looking towards the future, F1 enthusiasts and fans of the Brit have been given an opportunity to purchase a piece of history.

Back in 2006, Hamilton got behind the wheel of the McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 as he completed a test for the team before being signed as a full-time driver the following year.

It was also the only Newey designed car he ever drove, with the design mastermind moving on to achieve greatness at Red Bull.

Having been restored in 2019 by McLaren Racing Heritage, the vehicle is now up for auction on rmsothebys.com.

