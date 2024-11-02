F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
All the details for Sunday's sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, including how to watch in the US and the start times.
McLaren locked out the front row in Friday's qualifying session, Oscar Piastri narrowly edging out his team-mate Lando Norris – although he admitted after the session that he'd be willing to give up the race win if necessary for the Brit's title challenge.
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
As the penultimate sprint of the 2024 season, the race at Interlagos presents another opportunity for Lando Norris to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, hoping to claim his maiden F1 title by the time the chequered flag is waved in Abu Dhabi.
The gap between the two drivers currently sits at 47 points, but that could be significantly reduced if Norris can claim victory in both races in Sao Paulo, a seemingly possible feat given the Dutchman will be starting the sprint race from fourth.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, November 2, 2024
The fifth sprint of the season at the Brazilian GP kicks off today, Saturday, November 2, at 11am local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 11am Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11.30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull
How to watch the US Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
This season features six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.
READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Sprint results: Brazilian Grand Prix - Norris wins after more team orders drama
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
- 30 minutes ago
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
F1 2024 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec