Ricciardo preparations unveiled as Red Bull unsure over driver lineup

Daniel Ricciardo has unveiled his preparations as Red Bull deliberate over their current driver lineup.

The Aussie was replaced by Liam Lawson following a woeful season at VCARB, with Ricciardo's fate sealed at the Singapore GP

Lawson started his spell back in F1 well, with a ninth-place finish at the US Grand Prix earlier in October, but upset current Red Bull driver Sergio Perez at the Mexican GP as the pair clashed, eventually finishing down in 16th.

Perez's future in the main team is far from certain, following a poor 2024 season that has seen five Q1 exits and the team falling down to third in the constructors' championship while team-mate Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB

Sergio Perez has been under immense pressure at Red Bull

Ricciardo keeping fit away from the track

The favourite to replace Perez, whether before the 2025 season or after, is Lawson, if he can prove he can consistently outperform VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

However, fan favourite Ricciardo has also spent much of 2024 being linked to the seat with the main team, despite poor form seeing him dropped from the sport altogether.

Ricciardo is vastly more experienced than Lawson and Tsunoda, and has partnered Verstappen before, during his previous spell with the team.

Having not officially announced his F1 retirement, Ricciardo continues to be linked with various seats up and down the paddock, and has now posted on his Instagram page revealing how he is staying fit and prepared.

"Keeping the mind and the muscles switched on with @thornehealth," he revealed in a paid social media partnership showing him working out vigourously.

