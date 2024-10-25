close global

FIA reveal 'EXTENSIVE' Mercedes car inspection ahead of Mexico GP

The FIA has announced that Mercedes were the subject of an extensive car inspection ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

The checks came after last weekend's race in Austin, TX, for the United States Grand Prix, with the checks carried out to George Russell's car.

Russell drove superbly following his pit-lane start at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), ending up in P6, but no doubt would have hoped for more prior to start of the racing weekend.

It was also a frustrating race for Russell's Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who, after also starting way down the order, spun out in the gravel and did not finish the race.

Lewis Hamilton's US GP came to an end after just three laps
George Russell recovered from a pit-lane start to finish P6 at COTA

FIA inspect Mercedes F1 car

As a result of their poor COTA showing, Mercedes find themselves marooned in fourth place in the constructors' standings – 152 points adrift of Ferrari in third, yet 258 points clear of Aston Martin behind them in fifth.

Heading to Mexico for the second of an all-Americas triple-header, Mercedes fans will be hoping for a much better showing on-track at least, but were no doubt given a brief scare when the FIA announced that Russell's car was subject to an inspection from the sport's governing body.

Despite issuing the official document as part of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, the FIA did however confirm that this test was carried out after the race had finished in Austin and was in regards to the race in the US.

An FIA statement read: "After the race in Austin, car number 63 [Russell] was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

George Russell's W15 was subject to an inspection from the FIA

"Subject to these physical inspections was the ICE water system including the heat exchangers, the standard pressure and temperature sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."

