FIA confirm F1 team breached curfew at US Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that one of the teams at this weekend's US Grand Prix breached curfew.

The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.

A title battle is on the cards in both championships now that McLaren have overtaken Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with both teams in with a fighting chance in the drivers' championship as well.

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 table, but his closest challenger Lando Norris appears determined to not go down without a fight, claiming his third career victory last time out at the Singapore GP, beating the Dutchman to the top spot on the podium.

The US GP weekend saw Red Bull start on the back foot after the reigning champions were forced to make an immediate change with their machinery after the FIA confirmed a device they were using was not permitted according to their regulations.

F1's governing body has now struck again, declaring another team on the grid to have broken curfew ahead of the weekend in Austin.

Williams break curfew at the US Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Williams broke curfew at COTA on Wednesday night during a period where they were not permitted to be within the confines of the circuit.

An official report read: "Wednesday night team personnel of the Williams Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen (13) hour period which commenced at 18:30 on 16 October, fourtytwo (42) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends twentynine (29) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 07:30 on 17 October."

These periods where teams are not allowed to work on the car are regulated by the sport's governing body to ensure appropriate rest for personnel. The statement continued to declare however that given this was the first instance of the four individual exceptions permitted for F1 teams, no action would be taken against Williams.

James Vowles' outfit has breached curfew before this season, but were once again within their permitted amount to do so.

