FIA boss in ASTONISHING rant against media 'conviction'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he felt ‘convicted’ after delivering an astonishing rant.

The FIA boss has come under increased scrutiny after announcing at the Singapore Grand Prix that the governing body will be clamping down on foul-language used by drivers.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

Ben Sulayem went on to state that F1 drivers were not ‘rappers’, a comment Lewis Hamilton subsequently called out as possessing a ‘racial element’.

Max Verstappen was also unhappy with the FIA’s recent decision, refusing to speak at further press conferences after being punished for swearing in the one prior on the Thursday.

Max Verstappen has been embroiled in a row with the FIA since the Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton critcised Ben Sulayem for his comments in Singapore

FIA boss hits out at British press

Ben Sulaymen has since hit out at the British press, and claimed that they ‘convicted’ him in a lengthy rant.

"I respect Max [Verstappen] because I'm a driver. I was a champion and I respect winners and champions," he said to Autosport.

"I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let's talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God's sake, they convicted me.”

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals he felt 'convicted' by British media

The FIA president was accused earlier this year of intervening to overturn a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and trying to derail the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, Ben Sulayem was cleared of any wrongdoing, with the boss continuing to criticise the way he has been reported in the British media.

“They didn't accuse me [of anything], but they keep on [going]. And do I care? No. Why? Because what are they after? They are after selling and getting more coverage for them[selves]. Of course, yes.

"But they have no power over me and over the FIA.”

"But life goes on. You know what they did to me? They made me stronger. I'm more careful now and more wise.”

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

Related