IndyCar team 'DROP' driver ahead of 2025
Ed Carpenter Racing have dropped current driver Runis VeeKay ahead of the 2025 NTT IndyCar season, reports have claimed.
VeeKay joined the IndyCar grid in the 2020 season with Ed Carpenter Racing and has remained a part of the team ever since.
In his five respective seasons in the series, the Dutch driver has achieved championship finishes of 14th, 12th, 12th, 14th and 13th respectively.
In his 80 career starts, VeeKay has one win to his name, two pole positions and nine finishes inside the top five.
Ed Carpenter Racing announce driver decision
In 2024, VeeKay earned 300 points in IndyCar, with one top-five finish and seven top-10s.
This, however, was clearly not enough for him to earn a new deal within the team, with Ed Carpenter Racing said to have informed the Dutchman of their decision.
This is despite VeeKay's performances getting stronger as the season progressed. For example, five of those top-10 finishes came in the last eight races of the season, including his 2024-best result of P5 at the Iowa Speedway in the Hy-Vee Homefront 250.
Interestingly, and perhaps due to this, RACER claim that the news came as quite a shock to VeeKay, particularly given that the team and driver were supposedly working on negotiating a new deal for next season as recently as this month.
It will certainly be interesting to see who Ed Carpenter Racing announce as VeeKay's replacement and which star will be piloting the #21 Chevrolet for the team in 2025.
First, though, we must await the team's official announcement that they are set to depart ways with their current star.
