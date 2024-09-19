Ricciardo discusses career CHANGE as F1 future decision imminent

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed a career change as a decision regarding his F1 future is expected after the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Visa Cash App RB star has been criticised since making his full-time return to F1, and has been unable to deliver consistently in 2024.

Having been an integral part of the Red Bull family since debuting as a test driver in 2009, Ricciardo has made no secret of his ambitions to return to the main team.

With his career consisting of many ups and downs, most notably when he was left without a seat for the 2023 season following his early contract termination at McLaren, this isn't the first time Ricciardo has been on the brink of a permanent exit from F1.

Daniel Ricciardo has been frequently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda

Liam Lawson has been touted as a potential replacement for Ricciardo at RB

Ricciardo considers career change

Having mostly been outperformed by RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at the junior team, the Aussie's chances at a Red Bull promotion looked thin.

However, a string of improved performances for Ricciardo coincided with a significant dip in form for Sergio Perez, who has succumbed to the pressure of the Red Bull family this season.

Despite Red Bull's commitment to Perez earlier this season, Ricciardo's name has been widely linked to a mid-season swap for the main team as they look to reclaim their lead in the constructors' standings from McLaren.

Although Perez had looked off the pace for the majority of the 2024 season, his spark seemingly returned last weekend at Baku, with a podium within his sights before a spectacular crash with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull therefore have quite the dilemma on their hands as to whether to extend Ricciardo's contract with RB, promote him back up to the main team to replace an underperforming Perez, or potentially end his F1 career for good as the 2024 season comes to a close.

A decision is now expected from Red Bull after the Singapore GP this weekend, but with his future uncertain, Ricciardo has revealed he has considered life away from F1, discussing his job prospects should he not retain his seat for 2025.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo share a positive relationship

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ricciardo admitted that there are in fact a number of alternative sporting professions he would enjoy pursuing.

Discussing his sporting abilities, Ricciardo said: "I'm good on wheels and actually ball sports, my hand-eye coordination I think is OK, but mountain biking would be something I'd be better at than surfing.

"I do love the outdoors, I love the more extreme sports so getting to surf and mountain bike all in the same trip is my idea of an amazing trip and an amazing holiday."

When considering if he could try his hand at such sports on a professional level, Ricciardo admitted: "I'm not going to say I need to be professional at any of those sports, but if I could get to do those sports on the daily then I am going to live a very happy life."

