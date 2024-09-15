FIA could DISQUALIFY Red Bull star following Azerbaijan GP as investigation underway

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has been called to the stewards' room following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and could face disqualification from the FIA.

Oscar Piastri was the eventual race-winner around the streets of Baku, with Charles Leclerc and George Russell coming home in second and third respectively.

Max Verstappen could only finish fifth, with Red Bull once again struggling to keep up with the faster cars ahead of them. His team-mate Sergio Perez, however, was in a battle for the win for the majority of the race.

The Mexican outclassed his three-time world champion colleague and found himself right on the tail of Leclerc on the penultimate lap of the race.

However, Perez collided with a resurgent Carlos Sainz heading into Turn 4, ending both drivers' participation in the race and ensuring the afternoon finished under virtual safety car conditions.

Perez under investigation

Now, Perez could be in trouble for his part in the collision, which also ended Red Bull's chances of maintaining their slim lead in the constructors' championship standings.

The FIA have confirmed in an official document that Perez has been summoned by the stewards for an "alleged breach of appendix L, chapter IV, article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code."

Whether or not Perez will be found guilty of any wrongdoing remains to be seen, but that particular section of the sporting code states that the maximum penalty for such offenses would be disqualification from the race.

"Causing a collision, repetition of serious mistakes or the appearance of a lack of control over the car (such as leaving the track) will be reported to the stewards and may entail the imposition of penalties up to and including the disqualification of any driver concerned," the International Sporting Code reads.

Sainz has also been called to see the stewards, where the Ferrari driver may also face punishment.

Fortunately for both Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, the FIA have announced that neither driver will be getting disqualified from the event.

Instead, their collision has been deemed a racing incident, with neither driver receiving any kind of punishment.

