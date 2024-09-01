F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his third career victory.
After a stunning performance in the Netherlands that saw him clinch a win by a margin of 22.896 seconds over Max Verstappen, the Brit led a McLaren 1-2 in qualifying for today's showdown at Monza, while the Dutchman settled for a lowly seventh.
Norris will be looking to secure yet another pole-to-chequered flag victory and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the championship, with 70 points currently separating the two.
A McLaren triumph would also put pressure on Red Bull in the constructors' championship, reigniting their hopes of a first title in over two decades.
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 1, 2024
The 53-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 1) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Autodromo Nazionale Monza key facts
First Grand Prix: 1950
Track length: 5.793km
Number of laps: 53
Race distance: 306.72km
Lap record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)
Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher (5)
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (7)
