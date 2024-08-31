FIA confirm penalty verdict after Monza Sainz incident
FIA confirm penalty verdict after Monza Sainz incident
The FIA have announced their verdict following an incident involving Carlos Sainz at the Italian Grand Prix.
Sainz enters the Italian GP for the last time as a Ferrari driver after being replaced by Lewis Hamilton for next season.
The Spaniard will join Williams in 2025 and will be hoping to finish his career AT the Scuderia with a spectacular result at Monza.
Sainz achieved a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix just weeks after receiving surgery on his appendix, and will be hoping to add one more win to his Ferrari tally at their home race.
Haas awarded penalty after Carlos Sainz incident
However a win may be a tall order for Sainz, with Ferrari falling behind their rivals in recent races, as Mercedes and McLaren have produced upgrades that have allowed them to regularly take the fight to Red Bull.
Moreover, Sainz found himself a little too close to the rear of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas in FP1, the incident catching the attention of the FIA.
Magnussen was summoned to see the stewards after FP1 for allegedly impeding the Ferrari star at Turn 7 - the second Lesmo corner.
The stewards have reached a verdict regarding the incident, confirming that Magnussen did impede Sainz with Haas fined €7,500.
Magnussen was given no warning by Haas via team radio that Sainz was approaching, and could not see the Ferrari in his mirrors.
Sainz further confirmed that the situation was ‘not dangerous’, however the stewards deemed that it was obvious his Ferrari was approaching and Haas should have made Magnussen aware.
Whilst a formal warning would usually be given in this situation, the nature of the track and the fact Magnussen could not see Sainz approaching, made the stewards feel that a warning was not deserved.
Furthermore because the incident was not deemed to be dangerous, the financial penalty imposed on Haas has been halved.
FIA confirm penalty verdict after Monza Sainz incident
