Hamilton admits REJECTING Ferrari requests ahead of move
Lewis Hamilton has admitting having to deny some requests being asked of him ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.
The Mercedes star shocked the world of Formula 1 just weeks before the start of the 2024 season after announcing he would be making the switch to his long-time rivals at the end of the current campaign.
READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
Hamilton has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Brackley-based outfit, winning six of his seven world drivers' titles during his time there.
The Brit is hoping that a change in scenery can bring a welcome change in fortunes after enduring a difficult few years with his current employers.
Champion meets Ferrari fans
He has previously spoken of his desire to establish a positive relationship with his future team-mate Charles Leclerc, revealing that the pair have already held informal discussions this season.
Hamilton is also determined to forge a strong connection with the Ferrari faithful, but has admitted that he has been forced to politely decline some of their requests given he is still under contract at Mercedes.
Ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza, the 105-time race winner was asked to share his experiences with the Tifosi since announcing his blockbuster switch to the Italian giants.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
"My Italian is definitely not very good, it's probably the same as it was when I was in karting, which was pretty bad," he admitted.
"I've had some people that have asked me to sign Ferrari caps and I've been like: ‘No, no, it's too early, it's too soon'. They're trying to get ahead of the curve.
"But I have signed some caps, obviously. And yeah, I mean, we're always talking about the kit and I'm always looking at the progress that they're making through the year in terms of the image, where they've been, and it's an incredible history they've had."
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
