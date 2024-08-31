close global

F1 star reveals relationship status after 'split' rumors

Harry Whitfield
Lando Norris has provided an update regarding his relationship status after rumours that he 'split up' with model Margarida Corceiro

According to an article on The Sun's website, the 24-year-old has been in a relationship with the Portuguese model over the last 12 months.

The article claims that the pair are now no longer together, as the McLaren driver confirmed that he does not have a girlfriend before Sunday's race, in which he secured his second career victory.

In a video posted on X, Norris is asked if he would want to have a dog in the future, to which he replied: "If I do I need a girlfriend, and I don't have one," apparently confirming his relationship status as single.

Lando Norris was victorious at the weekend winning the Dutch GP
The British driver is currently P2 in the drivers' standings

Norris confirms his relationship status as single

Norris had previously been in a relationship with Luisinha Oliveira, who is also a Portuguese model.

Whilst Norris and Oliveira were together, he spoke about how he had received death threats online, and that she had as well back in 2022.

The Sun has said that an unnamed source told them that Norris's rumoured relationship with Corceiro has 'cooled off' and that 'Lando and Margarida had a fun time together'.

Both have remained silent on their socials as neither have confirmed an end to such a relationship.

Corceiro has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Chelsea FC and Portuguese international Joao Felix, as well as Norris.

However, the focus for the young British star will surely be to hunt down Max Verstappen in his quest for the drivers' title.

