F1 star reveals relationship status after 'split' rumors
F1 star reveals relationship status after 'split' rumors
Lando Norris has provided an update regarding his relationship status after rumours that he 'split up' with model Margarida Corceiro
According to an article on The Sun's website, the 24-year-old has been in a relationship with the Portuguese model over the last 12 months.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
The article claims that the pair are now no longer together, as the McLaren driver confirmed that he does not have a girlfriend before Sunday's race, in which he secured his second career victory.
In a video posted on X, Norris is asked if he would want to have a dog in the future, to which he replied: "If I do I need a girlfriend, and I don't have one," apparently confirming his relationship status as single.
Norris confirms his relationship status as single
Norris had previously been in a relationship with Luisinha Oliveira, who is also a Portuguese model.
Whilst Norris and Oliveira were together, he spoke about how he had received death threats online, and that she had as well back in 2022.
The Sun has said that an unnamed source told them that Norris's rumoured relationship with Corceiro has 'cooled off' and that 'Lando and Margarida had a fun time together'.
Both have remained silent on their socials as neither have confirmed an end to such a relationship.
Lando: “I don’t have time for a dog, and if I did I need a girlfriend… but I don’t have one so💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xDQUrRc7bf— Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) August 23, 2024
Corceiro has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Chelsea FC and Portuguese international Joao Felix, as well as Norris.
However, the focus for the young British star will surely be to hunt down Max Verstappen in his quest for the drivers' title.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Italian GP Qualifying Results: Rivals SMASH Verstappen as Red Bull suffer disastrous session
- 2 uur geleden
Patrick discusses ‘sex appeal’ in frank podcast revelation
- 43 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen struggles AGAIN as Ferrari strong at home
- Today 14:06
F1 star reveals relationship status after 'split' rumors
- 1 uur geleden
Italian F1 Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct