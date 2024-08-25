Race POSTPONED at Dutch GP as chaotic weather strikes Zandvoort
Race POSTPONED at Dutch GP as chaotic weather strikes Zandvoort
The Dutch Grand Prix has been struck by chaotic weather conditions which led to the postponement of one of the weekend's races.
Adverse weather conditions have been present at the Circuit Zandvoort all weekend, with F1 drivers in particular getting very little running in FP1 on Friday.
READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport
Fortunately, FP2 was more straightforward weather-wise, but the heavens opened again for FP3, with Logan Sargeant causing a red flag delay after slamming into the barrier in a dramatic crash that saw his car burst into flames.
Qualifying for F1 saw Lando Norris take pole in dry conditions, but earlier in the day the F1 Academy set the grid for Race 1 in wet conditions.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
F1 Academy Race 1 postponed
Abbi Pulling took pole for the opening race of the series' stop in Zandvoort, but did not get the chance to lead the grid from lights out.
Dark clouds swiftly formed over the circuits as the drivers embarked on an exploratory formation lap.
Rain began to pour and the race start was aborted to allow drivers to switch to wet tyres.
However, after further delays, there was no improvement in the dangerous conditions, and the decision was taken to abandon the race as the postponement order was issued.
Race 1 has been postponed due to weather conditions.#F1Academy #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/Xr1Kw8Kosm— F1 Academy (@f1academy) August 24, 2024
The conditions were so extreme that Maya Weug received an update from her engineer that a tornado had formed behind the circuit over the nearby beach.
The second 17-lap race is scheduled for 10.40 am local time on Sunday, when better weather is forecast.
Whether both races can be squeezed into the remainder of the weekend's schedule remains unclear.
Zandvoort is round four of seven for F1 Academy, having already supported F1 at events in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Spain.
Races in Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi will close out the series' second season, with Pulling holding a healthy 66-point lead over Doriane Pin in the drivers' standings.
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels
- 31 minutes ago
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win
- 1 uur geleden
Race POSTPONED at Dutch GP as chaotic weather strikes Zandvoort
- 1 uur geleden
FIA confirm F1 star's shock DISQUALIFICATION ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch live
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct