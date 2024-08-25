Race POSTPONED at Dutch GP as chaotic weather strikes Zandvoort

The Dutch Grand Prix has been struck by chaotic weather conditions which led to the postponement of one of the weekend's races.

Adverse weather conditions have been present at the Circuit Zandvoort all weekend, with F1 drivers in particular getting very little running in FP1 on Friday.

Fortunately, FP2 was more straightforward weather-wise, but the heavens opened again for FP3, with Logan Sargeant causing a red flag delay after slamming into the barrier in a dramatic crash that saw his car burst into flames.

Qualifying for F1 saw Lando Norris take pole in dry conditions, but earlier in the day the F1 Academy set the grid for Race 1 in wet conditions.

Wet weather has been a common feature at Zandvoort in recent years

Abbi Pulling was on pole for Race 1 at Zandvoort in F1 Academy

F1 Academy Race 1 postponed

Abbi Pulling took pole for the opening race of the series' stop in Zandvoort, but did not get the chance to lead the grid from lights out.

Dark clouds swiftly formed over the circuits as the drivers embarked on an exploratory formation lap.

Rain began to pour and the race start was aborted to allow drivers to switch to wet tyres.

However, after further delays, there was no improvement in the dangerous conditions, and the decision was taken to abandon the race as the postponement order was issued.

The conditions were so extreme that Maya Weug received an update from her engineer that a tornado had formed behind the circuit over the nearby beach.

The second 17-lap race is scheduled for 10.40 am local time on Sunday, when better weather is forecast.

Whether both races can be squeezed into the remainder of the weekend's schedule remains unclear.

Zandvoort is round four of seven for F1 Academy, having already supported F1 at events in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Spain.

Races in Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi will close out the series' second season, with Pulling holding a healthy 66-point lead over Doriane Pin in the drivers' standings.

