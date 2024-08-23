Mercedes F1 star IGNORES FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP
Mercedes F1 star IGNORES FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP
George Russell has said that he will disregard his official Belgian Grand Prix verdict heading into the future, instead suggesting he will celebrate the victory.
Russell claimed a stunning on-track victory at Spa, beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton over the line in a fantastic day for Mercedes.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
However, Russell was later disqualified as his car was found to be underweight, leaving a bitter-sweet feeling for Mercedes who were still celebrating victory with Hamilton, but had seen their first one-two since 2022 chalked off.
Hamilton reiterated those thoughts in a social media post, suggesting that Russell deserved the win, and that his 105th career victory felt bitter-sweet.
Russell disqualification
In truth, Russell had outclassed Hamilton around the Spa circuit, with the seven-time world champion gaining on the one-stopping Russell on much fresher tyres, before being unable to overtake his fellow Brit despite the clear tyre deficit.
Russell drove brilliantly, and was commended from all corners despite the disqualification, which appeared to be through no fault of his own.
Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan suggested that Mercedes should still pay Russell his win bonus for what would have been his third grand prix victory.
Now, Russell has said that he will always class his Spa performance as a win, suggesting a total disregard of the FIA ruling that snatched his brilliant victory away from him.
"Nobody can take that feeling away from me, from crossing the line, celebrating with my team, standing on the podium," he told media ahead of the Dutch GP.
"I think if I was in the championship fight this year it would have been a much bigger blow to us those 25 points, but this season unfortunately we’re not quite there.
"That race, I lost 25 points, but in my mind, that is still a win," he continued.
"I’ve kept my helmet and it’s going to be on my bedside table with my other two victories. Those celebrations I had with the team in that moment, straight after, were some of the best feelings of my career. So I’ll only take positives from what happened."
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star IGNORES FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen faces tough test as Red Bull struggles worsen
- Today 03:00
Controversial F1 boss reveals SURPRISE driver line-up stance
- Today 01:00
IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up
- Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar Series 2024: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and how to watch
- Yesterday 21:00
LaJoie shares update after TERRIFYING Michigan crash
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct