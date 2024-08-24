Hamilton under fire as ex-Mercedes ally issues SHARP criticism
Hamilton under fire as ex-Mercedes ally issues SHARP criticism
A former team figure at Mercedes has issued sharp criticism of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, accusing him of not giving his all at certain times.
Hamilton is set to make the switch to Ferrari for 2025, but in recent races, has turned around his season with two victories as Mercedes' upgrades improved the pace of their car.
READ MORE: Session RED FLAGGED as Verstappen struggles
Earlier this season, however, Hamilton had failed to finish higher than sixth in the opening eight grands prix.
In July, Hamilton's emotional victory at Silverstone - his first win since December 2021 - proved that he remains one of the best racers on the grid, and he has since followed up that triumph with a run of consistent results.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Lewis Hamilton criticized
Though a late charge for a historic eighth title remains unrealistic given the gap between himself and Red Bull star Max Verstappen, he is arguably the sport's in-form driver and will be targeting more race victories before embarking on a new chapter at Ferrari.
Phillip Brandle, who worked alongside the 39-year-old at Mercedes, has hailed the supreme talents of his former colleague but believes he still has some significant weaknesses that can often hold him back.
Speaking to Motorsport-total.com, the team's former aerodynamic engineer explained: "What I think always sets him apart a little bit, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has the slightest chance of doing something, then he can drive at 200 percent.
"He has an incredible feel for the car, just like Michael Schumacher was said to have back then.
"If there's a screw that feels loose somewhere at 320 kilometers per hour, he can feel it right from the start.
"But when he has the feeling that the car isn't running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then he unfortunately lets himself down a little, which is a real shame."
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner speaks out on 'inappropriate behaviour' investigation after Red Bull verdict announced
- 27 minutes ago
Former IndyCar driver set to SWITCH to alternative racing series
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton under fire as ex-Mercedes ally issues SHARP criticism
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo F1 future increasingly UNCERTAIN as Red Bull chief drops huge clues
- 3 uur geleden
Who is Jack Doohan? Australia's young star set to join Alpine F1 in 2025
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 team announce EXCITING driver signing as 2025 line-up confirmed
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct