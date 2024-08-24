close global

Hamilton under fire as ex-Mercedes ally issues SHARP criticism

A former team figure at Mercedes has issued sharp criticism of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, accusing him of not giving his all at certain times.

Hamilton is set to make the switch to Ferrari for 2025, but in recent races, has turned around his season with two victories as Mercedes' upgrades improved the pace of their car.

Earlier this season, however, Hamilton had failed to finish higher than sixth in the opening eight grands prix.

In July, Hamilton's emotional victory at Silverstone - his first win since December 2021 - proved that he remains one of the best racers on the grid, and he has since followed up that triumph with a run of consistent results.

Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari in 2025
Hamilton's victory at Silverstone proved he remains one of the best drivers on the grid

Lewis Hamilton criticized

Though a late charge for a historic eighth title remains unrealistic given the gap between himself and Red Bull star Max Verstappen, he is arguably the sport's in-form driver and will be targeting more race victories before embarking on a new chapter at Ferrari.

Phillip Brandle, who worked alongside the 39-year-old at Mercedes, has hailed the supreme talents of his former colleague but believes he still has some significant weaknesses that can often hold him back.

Speaking to Motorsport-total.com, the team's former aerodynamic engineer explained: "What I think always sets him apart a little bit, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has the slightest chance of doing something, then he can drive at 200 percent.

"He has an incredible feel for the car, just like Michael Schumacher was said to have back then.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton are former Mercedes team-mates

"If there's a screw that feels loose somewhere at 320 kilometers per hour, he can feel it right from the start.

"But when he has the feeling that the car isn't running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then he unfortunately lets himself down a little, which is a real shame."

