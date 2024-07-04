When to expect Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 debut?

Lewis Hamilton sent the F1 driver market into chaos when he announced he would be moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

However, when and where will the seven-time world champion make his debut?

After a career defining tenure at Mercedes, during which he won six world titles and helped the team win eight consecutive constructors' championships, the Brit is poised for a fresh challenge, joining the Prancing Horse and finally fulfilling his childhood dream.

While Carlos Sainz bids farewell to Maranello, Hamilton arrives on a multi-year contract, ready to team up with Charles Leclerc and ignite a new era of competition.

When will Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

Unfortunately, we will have to wait with bated breath until the 2025 season, which starts in March, to witness Hamilton hit the track in Ferrari red.

With the official 2025 schedule now released, it is confirmed that the Australian Grand Prix has snatched back its season-opening slot from Bahrain. This means we will witness the seven-time champion in a fiery red Ferrari, officially taking the grid for the very first time at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 14 when drivers take to the track for the first practice session of the year.

However, before the curtain rises on a new era for Hamilton, he will be aiming to end his Mercedes swansong on a high note. This 'last dance' season began back in February at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but things haven't quite gone according to plan.

The 103-race winner remains winless since his 2021 Saudi Arabian GP triumph, and currently finds himself languishing in a lowly eighth place behind his team-mate George Russell in the driver standings.

