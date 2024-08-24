Ricciardo F1 future increasingly UNCERTAIN as Red Bull chief drops huge clues

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 is looking increasingly uncertain after recent comments from Red Bull chief Helmut Marko.

The Australian superstar is out of contract with his current team at the end of the season and with ten races remaining, there is yet to be news of any new deal.

Ricciardo has not yet done enough to usurp Sergio Perez at Red Bull, which was the aim when rejoining AlphaTauri (now VCARB) midway through the 2023 season, even despite the Mexican's own struggles.

Furthermore, Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been given a contract extension for 2025, leaving just one seat remaining at VCARB next season.

Earlier this season, it was reiterated that VCARB are very much seen as a junior team by Red Bull's shareholders, which is clearly at odds with a 35-year-old Ricciardo being there.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a mixed season in 2024

Helmut Marko has stressed VCARB are a junior team

Will Daniel Ricciardo drive for VCARB in 2025?

Now, senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has praised Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, who is the main contender to rival Ricciardo for the remaining VCARB seat.

Lawson impressed when filling in for the injured Aussie at AlphaTauri for five races last season, and Marko has hinted a decision on his future will be revealed shortly.

"It's a tough time for someone like Liam," Marko explained to ESPN.

"Especially as he jumped into the car under very, very difficult circumstances and did very well.

Liam Lawson is waiting for his chance in F1

"We rate him high and he will get his chance. Just wait. September, you will have an answer."

Marko dropped yet another hint in the build-up to this weekend's Dutch GP, going one step further this time.

"There will be a decision in September," Marko reiterated via Kleine Zeitung.

"He'll definitely be in one of our cars next year,"

Whilst Lawson to F1 does not necessarily equal Ricciardo leaving the sport, it would leave huge question marks over where the Australian would drive in 2025, especially given he has previously said he only wants to stay within the Red Bull family.

