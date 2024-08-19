F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 finally resumes action after the annual summer break, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort kicking off the second half of the season.
The Belgian Grand Prix provided a dramatic conclusion to the first half of the season, as George Russell's victory was snatched away due to a weight infringement, handing team-mate Lewis Hamilton his second win of the season after Silverstone and his 105th overall.
As the series heads into the Netherlands, Max Verstappen will be looking to break his four-race winless streak and extend his championship lead over Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver will have home advantage to spur him on, but the weather could be a significant factor in his quest for his eighth victory of the season.
Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, August 23: FP1 and FP2
The first day of action is set to be a wet one, with light rain and a fresh breeze forecast. The likelihood of showers is currently at 56% for the morning practice session at 12:30pm local time, dropping to 36% during FP2 at 4pm.
Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels of around 75% throughout the day.
Saturday, August 24: FP3 and Qualifying
The unpredictable weather pattern continues into Saturday, with a 65% chance of rain for the final practice run at 11:30am. Conditions are expected to improve for qualifying, with a 28% chance of showers hanging over the 3pm start time.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will remain high at 69%.
Sunday, August 25: Race
Race day is currently forecast to be the driest day of the weekend, with a sunny outlook and a 16% chance of rain around the 3pm start time.
The day's peak temperature will be 19 degrees, falling to 14 degrees at night. Humidity is predicted to be around 66% with a moderate breeze coming from the west.
However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating this article daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.
