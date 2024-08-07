Horner rival reveals relationship breakdown over 'excuses'
Horner rival reveals relationship breakdown over 'excuses'
A chief figure in F1 has revealed the reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with Christian Horner.
It has been a difficult season for the team principal, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee at the beginning of this season.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, but the controversy has had a lasting impact on the team.
Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, stated that Horner was tearing Red Bull apart, with a high-profile split emerging between the pair.
Zak Brown admits Christian Horner relationship breakdown
Horner has not only been criticised internally, but also by rival team bosses - including McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
The 52-year-old has criticised Horner’s response to the collision between Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, claiming the team were encouraging the champion’s behaviour.
In a recent interview with the BBC, Brown revealed the extent of his relationship breakdown with Horner.
“I've known Christian for about 25, 30 years. We used to race against each other. I would say we used to get on.
"I believe in transparency. I believe in putting your hand up when you get something wrong. The cost cap, the excuses behind that, I never really heard a 'we just got it wrong'. I heard excuses and not taking ownership.
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
"When someone breaches the cost cap, and doesn't seem to kind of take it seriously, that's kind of hitting the integrity and core of the sport. To me, it's not personal. It's protecting our sport.
"And when I see things not consistent with our values, I'm going to speak up about it because it's important people understand where we're coming from.
"I realise that's not necessarily always going to be popular, or make friends with everyone in the pit lane, but as long as I'm friends with McLaren, our fans, our partners, that's what's most important to me."
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo snubbed in SURPRISE summer break debate by F1 star
- 18 minutes ago
Red Bull chief BLASTS reports of F1 interference in driver sacking choice
- 2 uur geleden
Racing Pride ambassador reveals Vettel gesture which brought him to tears
- 3 uur geleden
Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
- Today 02:00
Mercedes open up on F1 summer break staffing issues on social media
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo tipped for shock team switch by F1 champion
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep