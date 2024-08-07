Horner rival reveals relationship breakdown over 'excuses'

A chief figure in F1 has revealed the reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with Christian Horner.

It has been a difficult season for the team principal, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee at the beginning of this season.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, but the controversy has had a lasting impact on the team.

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, stated that Horner was tearing Red Bull apart, with a high-profile split emerging between the pair.

Christian Horner was involved in controversy at the beginning of the season

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen have suffered a breakdown in their relationship

Zak Brown admits Christian Horner relationship breakdown

Horner has not only been criticised internally, but also by rival team bosses - including McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

The 52-year-old has criticised Horner’s response to the collision between Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, claiming the team were encouraging the champion’s behaviour.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Brown revealed the extent of his relationship breakdown with Horner.

“I've known Christian for about 25, 30 years. We used to race against each other. I would say we used to get on.

"I believe in transparency. I believe in putting your hand up when you get something wrong. The cost cap, the excuses behind that, I never really heard a 'we just got it wrong'. I heard excuses and not taking ownership.

READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break

Zak Brown has revealed the reasons for his fallout with Christian Horner

"When someone breaches the cost cap, and doesn't seem to kind of take it seriously, that's kind of hitting the integrity and core of the sport. To me, it's not personal. It's protecting our sport.

"And when I see things not consistent with our values, I'm going to speak up about it because it's important people understand where we're coming from.

"I realise that's not necessarily always going to be popular, or make friends with everyone in the pit lane, but as long as I'm friends with McLaren, our fans, our partners, that's what's most important to me."

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

Related