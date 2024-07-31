Dixon delivers Andretti TRIBUTE after equaling record
Scott Dixon has delivered a touching message to Mario Andretti having equaled one of the iconic records set by the American.
Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion, tied Andretti with 141 podiums at Toronto to match the long-standing record.
Dixon had already cleared Andretti for wins (58 to 52), though still trails the 84-year-old's huge 407 race tally in the series.
Whilst Dixon could yet eclipse that statistic as his two-decade-plus career continues, he took a moment to honor the former driver having tied his podium count.
Scott Dixon offers praise to Mario Andretti
Dixon has been on red alert and red hot form throughout his career, but was caught off guard by the news he had tied Andretti's total.
"I didn't even know anything about that, that's very cool!" the 44-year-old said of matching the tally.
"Podiums are a big deal, it's always fun to celebrate. obviously you want to be on the top step. But to be at the peak of it, especially in this current field, it feels really good.
From one legend to another.#INDYCAR // @scottdixon9 pic.twitter.com/v335XZGRmG— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 29, 2024
"Mario is a hell of a guy and obviously has accomplished a hell of a lot more than I have in my career, [across] many different categories," he added, paying tribute.
Andretti is one of only three drivers to have won in Formula One, IndyCar, the World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR, a feat which helped him towards his 1978 F1 world title, the 1967 Daytona 500, and the 1969 Indy 500.
"I think we're very lucky to see him at the majority of our races and what an ambassador he is for our sport," Dixon concluded.
