FIA confirm Red Bull broke curfew at Belgian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have breached curfew rules on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull have already been hit with multiple penalties this weekend, with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both receiving a grid drop.
The three-time world champion will take a 10-place grid penalty after exceeding his allowance on his ICE, meaning he will start the grand prix no higher than 11th.
Tsunoda will serve a hefty 60-place grid penalty after making six power unit changes and will start the race from the back of the grid.
Will Red Bull struggle in Belgium?
In addition to their grid penalties, Red Bull have breached the FIA’s curfew rules on Friday at Spa.
According to the Technical Delegate’s report, members of the team who were associated with the operation of the car ‘were within the confines of the circuit during the eleven and a half (11.5) hour period which commenced at 22:00 on 26 July.
This is ‘fourteen and a half (14.5) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three (3) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 at 09:30 on 27 July.’
According to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz: "The mechanics were making precautionary measures to perform some checks they wanted to run."
Whilst the Red Bull team did break curfew, no further action was taken on the team, as the rule can be broken twice in one season before they are given a punishment.
Despite being at a disadvantage this weekend, Verstappen is still 76 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.
However, the constructors’ is much closer with 51 points between McLaren and Red Bull meaning this weekend could be pivotal in this championship if Verstappen and Sergio Perez both have disappointing results.
