F1 Results Today: Hamilton concerns emerge as Ricciardo in DRAMATIC spin

The Belgian Grand Prix is well known for having dramatic, and often chaotic races – but the 2024 weekend started peacefully, with an uninterrupted FP1 session.

The most dramatic moment came when Daniel Ricciardo caught a still-damp kerb on an otherwise dry track at La Source, spinning his VCARB machine around and narrowly avoiding hitting the wall on the inside of the corner.

Esteban Ocon had a difficult session, having just a single lap on track before coming into the pits with a suspected water leak. The Alpine engineers got to work, but were unable to get him back onto the track before the end of the hour's running.

Lewis Hamilton was on the radio to his Mercedes team complaining about 'really bad' bouncing at high speed, a recurring issue for the team which may cause issues later in the weekend.

Max Verstappen was dominant on track, setting a time a full half a second faster than any of his rivals – sparking discussions about whether his Red Bull will be fast enough to allow him to overcome his 10-place grid penalty on Sunday.

F1 FP1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:43.372sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.531s

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.727s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.853s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.907s

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.934s

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.957s

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.043s

9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.202s

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.327s

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.461s

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.549s

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.578s

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.783s

15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.939s

16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.192s

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.273s

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +2.440s

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.623s

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - No time



