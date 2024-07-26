close global

FIA hand Verstappen MASSIVE penalty for Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix after receiving changes to his power unit.

The Dutchman has exceeded his allowance of four internal combustion engines for the season, and has been given a penalty for using a fifth.

READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot

In addition to a new ICE, Verstappen will also use a new exhaust system, his sixth out of an eight part allowance.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda will also receive a penalty for making a full suite of engine changes, and will start the Belgian GP at the back of the grid.

Max Verstappen's penalty comes after a P5 finish in Hungary

Why have Red Bull made changes in Spa?

Verstappen has been tipped to take this penalty at Spa since he made his fourth change at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Red Bull's car has typically suited Belgium, with overtaking easier compared to other circuits which explains why they have finally chosen to make changes.

The three-time world champion pulled off an impressive fight-back from P14 to first at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, a feat he will be hoping to replicate this year.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 set for SURPRISE partnership with rival team

