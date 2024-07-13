Big-name producer SLAMS $300m claim over Brad Pitt F1 film

One of the producers of the upcoming Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie has slammed claims made regarding the production's budget.

The film - recently revealed to be titled 'F1' - has been produced by Joseph Kosinski and its production team includes none other than seven-time world champion and Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton.

After fans were given a sneak peek of the movie during the weekend of the British Grand Prix, we now know that the movie will be released in the summer of 2025, with June 25th pencilled in globally, and June 27th set to see the movie released in North America.

Some reports have claimed that the budget for the flick has exceeded $300m, which would make it one of the most expensive films ever made.

Brad Pitt is set to play the leading role in 'F1'

Lewis Hamilton has helped produce the F1 movie

Brad Pitt F1 movie budget

However, in a recent interview, Jerry Bruckheimer, who is producing the film alongside Pitt and Hamilton, has slammed those claims, stating that they are some way off the actual figure.

“It’s completely, unfortunately, tens of millions of dollars out of whack in the wrong direction, and in the right direction for us,” Bruckheimer explained to Deadline.

“What people don’t realise is, first of all, we’re shooting in rebate, England has a big rebate, lots of Europe has rebates and so does Abu Dhabi. It all lowers the budget.

The movie has recorded footage at real F1 race weekends

“Plus, we’ve raised more money for our car [through sponsorship] than some Formula 1 teams. You take that all into consideration and it really drops that number quite a bit lower than what people would think.”

Despite now having a release date, shooting for the movie continued at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris could be spotted in their fictional race gear throughout the weekend, with the former even making an appearance in an emotional Lando Norris interview.

