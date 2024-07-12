Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
Lewis Hamilton may continue racing until at least 2027, according to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur.
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he has been with since 2013.
READ MORE: Hamilton set for SURPRISE Paris Olympics showing
The 39-year-old competed in his final British Grand Prix with Mercedes last weekend, claiming a record ninth win around the circuit.
Hamilton is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and will head to Maranello in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.
How long will Hamilton race for?
Now, details of Hamilton's Ferrari contract appear to have been accidentally let slip by Ferrari team principal Vasseur.
In an interview with The Financial Times, Vasseur said: "Lewis was an important symbol because it sends a positive message to the paddock for the future of the team.
"He had to make a choice: ‘Where do I have the biggest chance to win the world championship in 2025, ’26, ’27?’ And he said, ‘Ferrari’."
Hamilton's contract was originally suspected to run until the end of 2026, but Vasseur has now suggested he will still be with Ferrari in 2027.
If Hamilton were to still be racing for Ferrari in 2027, he would be 42, the same age as current Aston Martin superstar Fernando Alonso.
READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren in contact with MAJOR rival over huge potential deal
- 44 minutes ago
Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team announce HUGE signing of new crew chief
- Today 11:00
Ricciardo admits RB upgrades could decide his F1 future
- Today 05:00
Hamilton effect helps F1 race SMASH all-time attendance record
- Today 03:00
Hyped 'Hamilton replacement' admits STRUGGLING with pressure
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep