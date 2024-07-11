Brundle given 'gangster' label as Stormzy F1 drive plans revealed

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has reflected on his surprise at being labelled a 'gangster' by Stormzy during a light-hearted exchange.

The UK rapper sat down with the presenter at last weekend's British Grand Prix to discuss a wide range of topics, including the star's desire to get behind the wheel of an F1 car.

The interview took place on what turned out to be a historic weekend for British sport, as home favourite Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years to clinch a stunning victory.

The seven-time champion hadn't won a race since December 2021, but demonstrated why he is considered to be one of the best drivers of all time with an iconic performance.

In testing conditions, the 39-year-old showed all his experience to hold off a late challenge from reigning world champion Max Verstappen and seal a record-breaking ninth Silverstone win.

Martin Brundle first met Stormzy on one of his famous grid walks

It was a historic week at Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton secured a rare win

Unlikely duo reunite

Before the drama unfolded on the famous circuit, fans were treated to an interview between Stormzy and Brundle.

The rapper name-dropped the ex-racer in his 2023 single 'Angel in the Marble', and the pair have forged an unlikely friendship after first meeting during one of Brundle's famous grid walks in 2021.

Reflecting on their latest encounter on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Brundle admitted he is hoping to get Stormzy out on the track, and laughed as he admitted having to look up the meaning of a nickname the Brit Award winner dished out.

"He wants to come round with me on a hot lap," said Brundle.

Brundle promised Stormzy he would take him out for a hot lap in a Ferrari

"He came back up to me after we finished recording and said: 'Don't forget that, don't forget that, I want to go round the track'.

"He's a tall man so I'm not quite sure what we're going to fold him into to get round the track, but we'll get him in something.

"We'll get him in a Ferrari or something and give him a good thrash round it - he'll love that.

"He's the most gregarious and lovely man to talk to, and he called me an OG. I went away and looked it up: Original Gangster, apparently."

