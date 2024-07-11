Hamilton Silverstone win given 'WEIRD' verdict by Horner
Despite it being a historic achievement, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix victory as 'weird'.
The 39-year-old claimed his 104th race victory at Silverstone, extending the seven-time world champion's grand prix-winning record.
An emotional Hamilton clinched his ninth race win at home, setting a new record as the driver with the most wins at any single circuit.
However, it was not an easy victory for the Brit with changeable conditions proving a challenge, and he was chased by a resurgent Verstappen during the closing laps.
British Grand Prix ‘weird’ according to Christian Horner
Whilst the Red Bull star missed out on a win, P2 was still a positive result for Verstappen after qualifying fourth on the Saturday.
Furthermore, the Dutchman struggled in the rain, conditions he usually thrives in which led to his team boss Christian Horner regarding the race as strange.
"It was a very weird race,” Horner said to Motorsport.com.
"I think if anybody can explain the pace of their car [the Mercedes] they would be doing very well because it seemed to move around.
"The Mercedes has always been strong in the cooler conditions, and they looked to have things pretty much in control.
"Then Lewis came alive as it started to rain, and then the McLaren really came alive and passed both of us. So, it was moving around depending on what was going on.
"In those conditions, you'd expect Max to then really come alive as well, but he was struggling at that point.
"Then, as the circuit started to dry out, the pace arrived back and we were at times six, seven-tenths a lap quicker than Lewis and Lando [Norris]."
