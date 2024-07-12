Hyped 'Hamilton replacement' admits STRUGGLING with pressure

One of Formula 1's most exciting prospects has admitted feeling the pressure after being consistently tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Hamilton will depart the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this season, as he embarks on a new challenge with Ferrari.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak

The seven-time world champion has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Mercedes, winning six of his drivers' titles whilst racing for the iconic team, but has not tasted victory since December 2021, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen emerging as the sport's dominant force in recent years.

There has been much speculation over who will replace the Brit in 2025, with Verstappen one of the names linked with a sensational switch.

Carlos Sainz - whom Hamilton will replace - has also emerged as a contender for the vacant seat, with Toto Wolff revealing this week that the Spaniard is one of the drivers being considered.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli won his maiden F2 race at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton's seat is up for grabs in 2025 with the champion joining Ferrari

Antonelli 'relief' after stunning maiden victory

One name also in the running is Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The 17-year-old enhanced his stellar reputation at the weekend, winning the Formula 2 sprint race at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix, and in doing so, tasting victory for the first time.

Antonelli has shown glimpses of his pace this year, but has failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on his young shoulders.

His composed performance in the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, however, underlined his quality, and proved he has the maturity to match his undoubted talent.

Wolff has already admitted he has been impressed by Antonelli's progress, and is keeping a watchful eye over his development as he looks to secure the team's long-term future.

Speaking to media after his emotional maiden victory, Antonelli revealed he has found it difficult to cope with the added pressure of being considered heir to Hamilton's Mercedes throne.

Toto Wolff is exploring all options to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

“Not always do I cope really well with pressure," he said. "Obviously, this season has been a big amount of pressure, to be honest. But I can say today that I coped with it pretty well. There are still some improvements because sometimes I still make some mistakes.

“For example, yesterday in qualifying, I did a mistake on my lap and lost quite a bit of time. So definitely, sometimes I still don’t perform as I could, but I’m trying every time to cope as best as I can with the pressure, and I think today was really the showcase.

“It was a big relief for me because it really takes a lot of weight from my shoulders."

READ MORE: McLaren make ANOTHER shock driver lineup announcement

Related