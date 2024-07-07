Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama
Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama
A Mercedes star was greeted with boos after appearing on stage at the British Grand Prix following a spectacular qualifying session.
It was top three lock-out for the Brits on Saturday at Silverstone, with George Russell snatching pole position from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.171 seconds.
READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
Lando Norris trailed closely behind and will start the grand prix in third, revealing after the session that a mistake that cost him pole.
The top three result was popular with the home crowd, who will be hoping for the qualifying result to be replicated in the grand prix itself.
George Russell snubbed by England fans at Silverstone
After a tremendous day for British motorsport, fans turned their attention to the football where England competed against Switzerland in the quarter final of the European Championship.
Fans at Silverstone gathered at the main stage to watch the match, which saw England get through to the semi-finals via a penalty shootout.
However, according to a GPFans reporter at the British Grand Prix, midway through the game pole sitter George Russell was brought on stage for a scheduled interview.
This left England fans left unhappy, proceeding to boo at the 26-year-old, creating an awkward atmosphere.
Russell then brought his team on stage to watch the England game with the fans instead of conducting the scheduled interview and was soon joined by his team-mate Hamilton.
A post on Russell’s social media shows that all awkwardness had been forgiven as the crowd and the two drivers sat together on stage to celebrate England’s victory.
READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announces Ricciardo investigation verdict
- 28 minutes ago
Hamilton takes another step towards 'GOAT' status - GPFans British GP hot takes
- 1 uur geleden
First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED
- 2 uur geleden
F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
- Yesterday 17:35
Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama
- 3 uur geleden
Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep