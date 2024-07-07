Mercedes star BOOED by home crowd over soccer drama

A Mercedes star was greeted with boos after appearing on stage at the British Grand Prix following a spectacular qualifying session.

It was top three lock-out for the Brits on Saturday at Silverstone, with George Russell snatching pole position from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.171 seconds.

Lando Norris trailed closely behind and will start the grand prix in third, revealing after the session that a mistake that cost him pole.

The top three result was popular with the home crowd, who will be hoping for the qualifying result to be replicated in the grand prix itself.

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris completed the top three in qualifying at Silverstone

George Russell snubbed by England fans at Silverstone

After a tremendous day for British motorsport, fans turned their attention to the football where England competed against Switzerland in the quarter final of the European Championship.

Fans at Silverstone gathered at the main stage to watch the match, which saw England get through to the semi-finals via a penalty shootout.

However, according to a GPFans reporter at the British Grand Prix, midway through the game pole sitter George Russell was brought on stage for a scheduled interview.

This left England fans left unhappy, proceeding to boo at the 26-year-old, creating an awkward atmosphere.

Russell then brought his team on stage to watch the England game with the fans instead of conducting the scheduled interview and was soon joined by his team-mate Hamilton.

A post on Russell’s social media shows that all awkwardness had been forgiven as the crowd and the two drivers sat together on stage to celebrate England’s victory.

