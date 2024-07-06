F1 Qualifying Results: DISASTER for Red Bull as damaged Verstappen soundly beaten

George Russell snatched a stunning pole position from team-mate Lewis Hamilton to earn a Mercedes 1-2 for the British Grand Prix grid.

Lando Norris completed the all British top three, emulating F1 greats Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

On the other hand, Max Verstappen struggled, only managing to usurp Oscar Piastri for P4 after suffering damage to his Red Bull floor.

Aston Martin recovered some pace at their home race, with both cars making it into the top ten, a clear improvement of their form.

However, it was a less than ideal weekend for Ferrari , with Carlos Sainz their only driver to make the top ten after Charles Leclerc made a surprise Q2 exit.

The Monegasque driver was knocked out of the top ten by Lance Stroll, marking the end of his fight for pole position at the British Grand Prix.

Leclerc was not the only driver to make a shock exit, with Sergio Perez crashing out in Q1.

The 34-year-old made a costly mistake at Copse corner, spinning and beaching his Red Bull into the gravel which prompted a red flag.

His team-mate Verstappen also ran off a Copse, damaging his floor and perhaps costing him pole position later on in the session.

Here are the full qualifying results from Silverstone.

F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:25.819



2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.171



3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.211



4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.384



5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.418



6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.519



7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.690



8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.766



9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.821



10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.098



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]



12. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]



14. Guanyu Zhou [Sauber]



15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]



17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]



19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]



20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for SURPRISE Paris Olympics showing

Related