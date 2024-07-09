Shocking details given about $16 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot

Some shocking details have emerged about an attempted plot to blackmail seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

Reports emerged last month that the Schumacher family had been the subject of an attempted blackmail plot, and German reports suggested that two individuals were arrested and accused of attempted extortion and were facing up to five years in jail as a result of their actions.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office told BILD: "We are investigating a case of blackmail to the detriment of a celebrity and have executed arrest warrants in this case. We cannot provide any further information at this time."

Michael Schumacher had a legendary career in F1

Michael Schumacher won seven drivers' world championships

Schumacher blackmailers had photos

Since the above was made public, further details have emerged regarding the shocking plot.

According to Reuters, photos relating to the private life of the Schumacher family were found as part of the investigation.

Sadly, Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious injury during a skiing accident in 2013, with his family maintaining strict privacy regarding his condition ever since.

However, it appears blackmailers were ready to leak information, with the above report stating that prosecutors had explained that the suspects at the heart of the case had threatened to publish the data on the dark web unless they received millions of euros.

BILD report this figure was 15 million euros (around $16 million).

Michael Schumacher ended his career with Mercedes

Another arrest made

Since the above update, a further arrest has been made on top of the aforementioned father and son duo.

According to The Telegraph, the investigation into how the duo got the images in the first place has led to a further, third suspect being arrested.

The third man is said to be a security guard who previously worked for the Schumacher family.

