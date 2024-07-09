Hamilton shares PRECIOUS Silverstone snaps of adored pet Roscoe

British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton took to social media ahead of the Silverstone race to post new images of himself and his dog Roscoe at the circuit.

The event was, of course, Hamilton's home race, and he celebrated that in style with victory marking a record ninth win at a single circuit as well as his 12th consecutive podium there,

It was the Brit's first trip to the top of the podium since 2021, and he was visibly and audibly emotional to have ended the drought.

Hamilton's second most successful circuit, the Hungaroring, is next on the calendar, though it is unconfirmed whether Roscoe will be enjoying another race weekend getaway.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record nine British Grands Prix

Roscoe can often be spotted in the F1 paddock

Lewis Hamilton shares new Roscoe images

As Hamilton's success at the British Grand Prix has been rather consistent over the years, so has the appearance of his pet Bulldog Roscoe.

Roscoe can frequently be spotted in and around the paddock at European races and is in attendance at Silverstone this weekend according to fresh images shared by Hamilton.

Posting on Instagram, the seven-time champion shared a message to the British crowd, pictured alongside his beloved pet.

"SILVERSTONE ~ It’s amazing to be back !! There’s nothing but support here 🏠🇬🇧," Hamilton posted on Instagram.

"This is my favourite piece from the latest @plus44world drop, so couldn’t be happier to wear it at one of my favourite races.

"Roscoe says thanks for all the hometown love, too ❤️."

Hamilton was not the only F1 star with a pet in attendance at the British GP, as Charles Leclerc's dog, Leo, also spotted at Silverstone.

