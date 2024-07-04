Horner emphasises Norris-Verstappen RIVALRY in X-rated jibe
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has hinted that Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' rivalry could help Silverstone following a drop in ticket sales.
The circuit's managing director, Stuart Pringle, revealed that tickets for the British Grand Prix were still up for sale, claiming Red Bull dominance had caused the slump.
However, Lewis Hamilton suggested that rising ticket prices were the cause, while reigning champion Max Verstappen called on organisers to look at themselves before casting blame elsewhere.
Silverstone recently signed a new 10-year contract to remain on the F1 calendar, and Pringle has previously declared his confidence that the track will continue to draw in large crowds for many years to come.
Silverstone has hard act to follow
This weekend's event has plenty to live up to following what transpired at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out.
A thrilling battle for first position between Verstappen and championship rival Lando Norris reached its conclusion on Lap 64 at the Red Bull Ring, with the cars making contact after the McLaren driver attempted to overtake his counterpart.
Both cars came into the pits after suffering punctures, but it was only Verstappen who re-emerged, recovering to finish P5 whilst Norris was forced to retire the car.
The dramatic collision was good news for George Russell, however, with the Mercedes man stealing in to clinch just a second career victory.
Verstappen was found to be at fault for causing the incident, resulting in the Dutchman receiving a 10-second penalty, but the 26-year-old maintained his innocence post-race.
Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the pair would be able repair their close friendship in light of what happened.
Given what has transpired in Spielberg, Red Bull chief Horner believes fans will be desperate to witness the next chapter in this emerging rivalry, and has joked that British GP organisers now have no excuse not to sell their remaining tickets for this weekend's race.
Speaking to media, the 50-year-old said: "I think the British Grand Prix is set to be a continuation of the theme that we’ve seen in the last few races.
"If they can’t sell tickets now, then they’re probably in the sh**."
