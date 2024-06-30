F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties enforced

The starting grid for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix has been confirmed.

Max Verstappen managed to cruise to his 40th career pole position on Saturday, easily beating McLaren's Lando Norris.

Although he then found himself under investigation for driving slowly during the session, the stewards deemed no further action necessary as 'no other car was directly affected by this in their attempts to set a lap time', leaving him clear to chase a record-extending sixth victory in Spielberg later today.

Norris, who secured his maiden victory in Miami earlier this season, starts four-tenths of a second back and will be looking for a way to challenge the unstoppable Red Bull machine and potentially grab his second career victory.

Mercedes' George Russell lines up in third position, followed by Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, fresh off a third-place finish in Spain after a podium drought stretching back to the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, rounds out the top five.

Further down the order, Charles Leclerc fell short of his team-mate in qualifying, starting sixth in the second Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri, who finished second in the sprint race yesterday, was relegated to seventh after losing a lap time of 1:04.786sec which would have placed him third - 0.472 seconds behind pole-sitter.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull only managed a disappointing eighth place, while Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, already confirmed for a seat with Stake F1 next year, starts in ninth.

Alpine's departing Esteban Ocon managed to snag the final spot in the top 10.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:04:314

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.404

3. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.526

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.537

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.589

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.730

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.734

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.888

9. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.071

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.569

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

Pit Lane Start - Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



Note: Sauber's Zhou Guanyu starts from the pit lane having had the setup of his car altered under Parc Ferme conditions. This has been confirmed by an official FIA document.

When is the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

Lights out in Spielberg set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 30. This translates to 2pm in the UK, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).

